‘Get Back’ series dispels, and confirms, some Beatle myths

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With a nearly 8-hour documentary series, filmmaker Peter Jackson reexamines the Beatles’ ill-fated “Let it Be” recording and film session. He finds some joy, and collaboration, in the 60 hours of film outtakes left behind. That’s a contrast to the narrative that has set in that the sessions were an unpleasant experience that chronicled the Beatles’ breakup. It’s a film for Beatlemaniacs to revel in, yet also provides an instructive document of the creative experience that any artists can appreciate. In the process, it brings more to life four personalities that have been part of our cultural experience for more than half a century.