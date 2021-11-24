14 clandestine graves found in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have found 14 clandestine graves in the northern border state of Sonora. State prosecutors say the burial pits contained bones, some burned bones and decomposing bodies. Investigators said Wednesday they cannot yet determine the number of bodies, but it is rare for drug cartels to take the trouble to bury a single body in more than one pit. Sonora has been the scene of drug gang turf battles. The announcement comes one day after police discovered three more bodies hung from a highway overpass in the central state of Zacatecas, where 10 other bodies were found last week.