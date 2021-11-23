US: ‘Massive’ progress in Ethiopia talks could be outpaced

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United States envoy says he sees “massive progress” in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides, but he fears it will be outpaced by “alarming” military developments in the yearlong war in Africa’s second-most populous country. Jeffrey Feltman spoke to reporters after his latest visit to Ethiopia, where rival Tigray forces push toward the capital, Addis Ababa, and a growing number of countries tell their citizens to leave now. Feltman says the warring sides are now talking about elements they expect to see on the table in talks, but “the tragedy is” that while the elements are similar, views differ on which to tackle first.