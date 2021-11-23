Skip to Content
Spanish researchers allow others to make their COVID test

GENEVA (AP) — Spanish government researchers have agreed to allow other manufacturers to produce their coronavirus antibody test, a move that could significantly boost testing in poor countries with limited COVID-19 surveillance. In a statement on Tuesday, the World Health Organization and the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said the Spanish National Research Council had signed a licensing agreement for its COVID-19 antibody test. It is the first time any manufacturer has allowed its coronavirus test to be included in a technology pool set up by WHO last year.  The agreement with the Spanish developers covers all related patents and the biological ingredients needed to make the test, WHO said.

