Pakistan disputes India’s claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

By MUNIR AHMED AND SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is rejecting India’s claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan Tuesday came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India’s third-highest honor for showing “conspicuous courage” during the incident. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials attended the ceremony in New Delhi. Pakistan denies India’s claim, saying none of its planes had been downed. The Foreign Ministry dismissed the citation as “Indian fabrications and pure fantasy.”