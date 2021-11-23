Germany faces grim COVID milestone with leadership in flux

By DANIEL NIEMANN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

ESCHWEILER, Germany (AP) — Germany is set to mark 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, passing a somber milestone that several of its neighbors crossed months ago but which Western Europe’s most populous nation had hoped to avoid. Teutonic discipline, a robust health care system and the rollout of multiple vaccines — one of them homegrown — were meant to stave off a winter surge of the kind that hit Germany last year. Yet complacency and a national election, followed by a drawn-out government transition, saw senior politicians dangle the prospect of further lifting restrictions even as Germany’s infection rate rose steadily this fall. Resistance to getting the shot remains strong, with vaccination rates stalled at 68% of the population.