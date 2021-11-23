Explosion at munitions factory in Serbia kills at least 2

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police and media reports in Serbia say that a series of explosions have ripped through a munitions factory on the outskirts of Belgrade. At least two workers have been killed and 16 others were injured. State RTS television said Tuesday the first explosion took place around 2 p.m. at a munitions warehouse and could be heard in the capital as well. It said rescuers were looking for potentially more victims. Police say about 40 people were at the warehouse when the blasts happened. The injured workers have been transferred to hospitals in Belgrade with severe burns while more people remain unaccounted for.