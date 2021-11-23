circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Home
News
Santa Barbara – South County
Santa Maria – Lompoc – North County
San Luis Obispo County
Ventura County
Crime and Safety
Fires
NewsChannel 3 Investigates
NewsChannel 12 Eye On Crime
Politics
National/World
Latino
Coronavirus
Weather
Local Forecast
Interactive Radar
SkyCam Network
Traffic
Gas Prices
Your Vote
Local Politics
Voter Guide
Election Results
Election Interactives
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
More Sports
Friday Football Focus
Videos & Newscasts
NewsChannel 3 Livestream
NewsChannel 12 Livestream
Livestream Special Coverage
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
SkyCam Network
Safe at Home
Life
805 Careers
House & Home
Business Matters
Holiday Turkey Drive
Your Money
Community
Events Calendar
Health
Technology
What’s Right
Shop
805LocalLinks
Central Coast Deals
Health Connections
805 Professionals
Play
Contests
Entertainment
Travel
Share
About
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Download Our Apps
EEO Public Filing
FCC Public File
How to find NewsChannel 12
Public File Help
Jobs and Internships
Meet the Team
Newsletters/Alerts
TV Listings
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Traffic
LocalLinks
Life
Shop
Play
Share