1966 death of Doris Duke employee an accident, review finds

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

The city manager in Newport, Rhode Island, is standing by the city police department’s review of the 1966 death of an employee of wealthy heiress Doris Duke. The city manager in a statement Tuesday said there is no new evidence that would suggest that the death of Eduardo Tirella after he was struck by a car driven by Duke was anything but an accident. The city opened a review into the case in July after a witness who had never before talked to police came forward after reading the book “Homicide at Rough Point,” by Peter Lance, which suggested Duke acted with intent when she struck Tirella.