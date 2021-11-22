Skip to Content
Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska. The Star-Herald reports the pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska. The Dawes County Attorney’s Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion outside of town. First responders found the small plane in a rural area near Chadron Municipal Airport. County officials have not released the names of the three who died. 

