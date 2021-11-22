Philippine supply boats reach marines at China-guarded shoal

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine navy has successfully transported food supplies to marines guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a week after China’s coast guard used water cannons to force the supply boats to turn back, sparking outrage and warnings from Manila. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the two wooden boats carrying navy personnel reached the marines stationed on a military ship at Second Thomas Shoal without any major incident. President Rodrigo Duterte expressed disgust on Monday in a regional summit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping over last week’s Chinese blockade of the supply boats.