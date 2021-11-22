Grammy nominations to be announced after sweeping changes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy will announce the nominees for its 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, but it’ll be the first year selections have been made after some sweeping changes. The academy earlier this year ditches anonymous selection committees and now allows its more than 11,000 voters to chose nominees in certain categories, with the full membership eligible to weigh in on top honors like album and song of the year. The shift comes after The Weeknd called the Grammys “corrupt” after he was shut out of 2021’s ceremony, despite having last year’s biggest song. This year’s announcement will be made on a livestream beginning at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific.