Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:17 pm

Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

KEYT

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities and local media say a bus carrying North Macedonians home from a tourist trip to Istanbul has crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people. They say the accident happened early Tuesday. Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the bus engulfed in flames with plumes of thick, black smoke rising from the scene. Bulgaria’s foreign minister, who visited the scene, said that he had “never in my life seen something more horrifying.” Seven survivors were taken to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed, but it appeared that the bus hit a highway guard rail, crashed and caught fire.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content