Officials investigate California oil sheen near earlier leak

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an oil sheen spotted in the ocean near last month’s crude pipeline leak off Southern California dissipated within hours. But its source remains a mystery. The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday dispatched aircraft and boats to investigate the sheen off the coast of Orange County. The source of the sheen was not immediately determined, and it was not known when it was first spotted. Fish and Wildlife said that as of about 2 p.m. Saturday, the sheen was no longer visible. Coast Guard officials aid Saturday night that the sheen had not reappeared and that they would continue monitoring the area.