Poland PM to hold talks in Europe on Belarus border crisis

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he will hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he was meeting counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Sunday and will travel to other European countries next week. He said the border crisis it is a “very serious geopolitical situation,” with migrants from the Mideast remaining in Belarus and still seeking to force their way into EU member Poland. Poland is pushing them back and says it is protecting the border for all of Europe. Some migrants have given up and were flown back to their home countries.