Families say Nicaragua prison conditions deteriorating

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Relatives of political figures held prisoner in Nicaragua since a series of arrests ahead of this month’s presidential election are expressing concern about the declining health of the inmates. The families distributed a statement to reporters Saturday complaining the prisoners were subject to isolation, constant interrogations and insufficient food. Deyanira Parrales says he husband has lost 31 pounds since he was captured five months ago. Former Deputy Foreign Minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco was a one-time ally of President Daniel Ortega. Seven potential rivals to Ortega were arrested in the runup to the Nov. 7 presidential election in which Ortega claimed election to a fourth consecutive term.