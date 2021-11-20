Skip to Content
Canada finds 4th body after British Columbia mudslide

By JIM MORRIS
Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia Coroners Service has confirmed the discovery of three more bodies near the village of Pemberton, bringing to four the number of people who died in a landslide caused by heavy rains that swept vehicles off the road. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said Saturday that the search continues for a fifth body. The mudslide occurred Monday when a wave of rock and debris covered a section of the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton. The body of a woman was recovered Monday. Lapointe said another body was recovered Wednesday and two additional bodies were found on Thursday.

The Associated Press

