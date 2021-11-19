Thanksgiving turkey giveaway honors slain rapper Young Dolph

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of slain rapper Young Dolph have handed out Thanksgiving turkeys at a neighborhood church in Memphis, Tennessee, two days after he was gunned down in broad daylight inside his favorite bakery. Known for his contributions to charitable causes in his hometown, the hip-hop artist and label owner had helped organize the event at St. James Missionary Baptist Church and was going to participate before he was fatally shot Wednesday. Police on Friday were still searching for suspects in the killing. Police have released photos taken from surveillance video that shows two men exiting a white Mercedes-Benz and shooting Young Dolph before fleeing.