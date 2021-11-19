New this week: ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ Gaga and Tony Bennett

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include the first ever album of covers by Deep Purple, an acclaimed documentary about undersea explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau on Disney+ and a concert video of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. On the small screen, Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn top the cast of National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” a dramatization of the deadly 2001 bacterial attacks. And Stephen Karam adapts his Tony-winning play “The Humans,” about three generations gathering in a prewar New York apartment for Thanksgiving, into a feature debuting on Showtime and in theaters on Wednesday.