New indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole almost $5 million

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted Friday on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people as well as fees meant for his law firm. The 53-year-old Murdaugh remains in jail without bond after one of his two previous arrests. The state Supreme Court has suspended his law license. Friday’s indictments don’t cover the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son at the family’s home. That case remains unsolved after more than six months.