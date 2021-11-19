In uncertain times, Chileans vote with ballots and wallets

By EVA VERGARA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are voting for president Sunday with a mix of dread, optimism and above all uncertainty about what lies ahead after a wave of social and political unrest that includes the current effort to rewrite the constitution. The country has long been a sharp contrast to its chaotic neighbors such as chronic debt defaulter Argentina or Peru, which has seen a succession of five presidents since 2018. But growing frustration with the free market model, and its inability to root out nagging inequality and deliver affordable, quality public services, has thrust the country of 19 million into uncharted territory.