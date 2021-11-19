DC mayor and council publicly clash over mask relaxation

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to ease mask requirements in the nation’s capital has sparked a public debate about timing, with the majority of the D.C. Council pleading with her to reconsider. It’s a localized debate that reflects a broader national dynamic in the country’s virus-mitigation stance — with some leaders and businesses pushing for more normalcy after the successful reopening of schools and the others preaching caution against reckless pre-winter moves. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces in D.C. But a majority of the D.C. Council has publicly urged Bowser to reconsider.