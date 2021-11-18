UN: Ethiopia releases 6 UN staff and all 70 plus drivers

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says 6 U.N. staff members detained by the Ethiopian government have been released and that all of the more than 70 detained truck drivers waiting to deliver aid to war-torn Tigray have also been freed. But U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that 5 U.N. staff members and 1 dependent remain in custody in Addis Ababa and the U.N. is pressing for their release as well. The detentions were the government’s latest slap at the United Nations after the recent expulsion of 7 U.N. staffers as tensions continue over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region.