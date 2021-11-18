Spain faces its past in mass graves bill. Will it be enough?

By MANU FERNÁNDEZ and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Spain (AP) — For decades, family members of the tens of thousands victims of Francisco Franco’s brutal regime in Spain have had little help from central authorities to recover their loved ones from the country’s hundreds of mass graves. Some aid should finally be on its way as a bill makes its way through Spain’s Parliament that the left-wing government promises will finally make the state responsible for the exhumation of the missing. But the bill faces challenges from Spain’s right-wing political parties as well as criticism from families who say it doesn’t go far enough to achieve real justice.