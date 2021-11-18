Hungary opposition leader vows to restore western alliances

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

HODMEZOVASARHELY, Hungary (AP) — An independent conservative candidate for prime minister in Hungary is vowing to restore western alliances he says have frayed under the leadership of right-wing leader Viktor Orban. In an interview with the Associated Press, joint opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay said he will reverse the closer ties Orban has pursued with autocracies in Russia and China, and mend conflicts between Hungary and the European Union. Marki-Zay will represent a six-party coalition against Orban in elections next spring. A self-described conservative Christian, he has vowed to tackle corruption engendered both by the current government and by previous Socialist-led governments now in opposition.