House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have brushed aside months-long divisions and are approaching House passage of their expansive social and environment bill. Final approval has been delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has spoken for hours criticizing the legislation, President Joe Biden and Democrats. But passage is still expected Friday on a near party-line vote. That will send the measure to the Senate, where cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin and that chamber’s strict rules seemed certain to force significant changes. The bill includes far-reaching changes in taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services, education and housing.