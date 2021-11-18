Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:14 pm

Ethiopia’s economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop

KEYT

By CARA ANNA
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s once rapidly growing economy is taking another hit because of its yearlong war as global clothing manufacturer PVH Corp. says it is closing its facility there because of the “speed and volatility of the escalating situation.” The company’s statement to The Associated Press comes two weeks after President Joe Biden announced he would cut Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program because of “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.” PVH, whose brands include Calvin Klein, has been a marquee occupant of Ethiopia’s model industrial park where Africa’s second-most populous country has made clear its aspirations of rapid, Chinese-style development.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content