Croatia marks 30th anniversary of fall of Vukovar during war

VUKOVAR, Croatia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the eastern Croatian town of Vukovar that was destroyed by the Serb-led Yugoslav army, becoming a symbol of resistance and national unity in the 1991-95 war. Top officials on Thursday headed a huge column of people during a traditional march through the town on the Danube, near the border with Serbia. More than 10,000 people died in the war that erupted after Croatia declared independence from the Serb-led Yugoslav federation triggering a rebellion by the minority Serbs.