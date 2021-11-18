Ohtani voted AL MVP for 2-way season, Harper wins NL honor

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was unanimiously voted American League MVP for a two-way season not seen since Babe Ruth, and Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was second and Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was third.