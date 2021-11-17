Youngkin: Victory shows winning GOP path on education

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says his victory in a strongly Democratic state showed a winning path for Republicans to talk about education. He says it’s an issue for which the GOP has “historically been a bit on our heels.” Youngkin spoke Wednesday at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Phoenix, where governors, donors and strategists were riding high on his victory in a state Democratic President Joe Biden won by 10 points just one year ago. Youngkin tapped into culture war fights over school curricula, emphasizing parental rights to make decisions about their children’s education with the slogan, “parents matter.”