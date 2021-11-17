Thousands detained in Ethiopia, human rights group estimates

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission estimates that thousands of people have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital since the government declared a state of emergency over the country’s intensifying war. Ethnic Tigrayans report being targeted for their identity alone. The human rights group’s estimate is the largest yet of the detentions that have occurred since Nov. 2 as teams of volunteers roam the streets in the capital looking for Tigrayans suspected of supporting the Tigray forces fighting Ethiopia’s military in a year-old war. The commission says authorities are not doing enough to justify the reasons for detentions.