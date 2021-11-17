Sweden joins European trend, adopts COVID vaccination pass

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden is introducing a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for public gatherings and events with more than 100 people indoors. The move follows similar steps by other European Union countries amid a recent continental rise in COVID-19 cases. Authorities said Wednesday that the certificate will be adopted from Dec. 1. Sweden has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic. Officials said it was not mandatory to show the vaccination certificate, but those who cannot present it will have to follow certain restrictions. She said it was up to the organizers of an event to decide what the restrictions should be.