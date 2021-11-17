2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are to be cleared after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing. Lawyers and the Innocence Project said Wednesday that a new investigation found authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam. Manhattan’s top prosecutor says he plans to ask a court to dismiss the convictions. One lawyer is calling the convictions the product of a “criminal justice system weighed against people of color.” Malcolm X was gunned down in a Harlem ballroom as he began a speech.