Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:25 pm

Man on trial in Texas woman’s death said he didn’t kill her

KEYT

By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 Dallas-area women told a police detective that less than an hour before his arrest a man whose name he didn’t know sold him jewelry. A relative testified earlier Wednesday that the jewelry belonged to a woman Billy Chemirmir is accused of slaying. Chemirmir is accused of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. A recording of the police interview was played Wednesday at his trial. Harris’ son-in-law earlier testified that jewelry found with Chemirmir when he was arrested belonged to her. On the tape, Chemirmir denied killing Harris.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content