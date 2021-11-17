Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors

By ERIC TUCKER, ALAN SUDERMAN and FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An advisory issued by officials in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia warns that hackers linked to the Iranian government have been targeting a “broad range of victims” inside the U.S. with ransomware and other malicious cyber activity. The advisory says the Iran-sponsored hackers have exploited known computer vulnerabilities since at last March to target entities in the transportation, health care and public health sectors. Those findings have been echoed by researchers at leading cybersecurity and technology firms. The warning is notable because even though ransomware attacks remain prevalent in the U.S., most of the significant ones in the past year have been attributed to Russia-based criminal hacker gangs rather than Iranian hackers.