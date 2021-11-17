Hate speech trial of likely French far-right candidate opens

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A far-right TV pundit who is expected to run for the French presidency is going on trial for allegedly inciting racial hatred with his comments on unaccompanied migrant children. Eric Zemmour is being tried Wednesday on charges of “public insult” and “incitement to hatred or violence” against a group of people due to their ethnic, national, racial or religious origin. He has two prior hate speech convictions. Zemmour is widely expected to soon announce his candidacy in France’s April presidential election. The essayist and commentator on former political talk shows is finding fervent audiences for his anti-Islam, anti-immigration invective in the early stages of the race.