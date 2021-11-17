Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

NAIROBI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has opened his first official visit to Africa with an appeal for the preservation of democracy and inclusion in politically and ethnically fractured societies. Amid worsening crises in Ethiopia and Sudan, Blinken began a three-nation African tour in Kenya on Wednesday. Before meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta and other Kenyan officials, Blinken spoke with civic leaders about the importance of combatting what he termed “democratic recession” around the world. Kenya faces its own test of stability in a presidential election next year. The country has a history of troubled and violent elections and campaigns but has emerged as a player in attempting to ease the yearlong conflict in neighboring Ethiopia.