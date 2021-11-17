A look at this year’s best new artist Latin Grammys nominees

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS and BERENICE BAUTISTA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latin Grammy for best new artist is often one of the most coveted awards, as it can only be won once in a lifetime and can open many doors. This year’s nominees include 11 contenders of various genres, genders, countries and ages. Most are youngsters just starting out, but there’s also some veteran musicians. Among those vying for the honor at Thursday’s ceremony in Las Vegas are Argentine singer Maria Becerra; Guilia Be, a Brazilian pop singer-songwriter; Venezuelan singer-songwriter Lasso and Mexican performer Marcos Mares. Argentine producer and urban artist Bizarrap is among the favorites.