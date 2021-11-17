4 Afghan journalists get temporary shelter in N. Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four Afghan journalists threatened by the Taliban regime have arrived in North Macedonia for temporary asylum. North Macedonia’s government said Wednesday they are TV and radio journalists who had worked for local media, and correspondents for foreign media outlets. North Macedonia offered a temporarily residence for them, at the request of international media associations, until they leave for other countries. North Macedonia is playing an active role in a major humanitarian operation to help Afghans seen as being in danger from the Taliban. There are currently 534 Afghan evacuees in North Macedonia. Another 85 have left the county to take up permanent residence elsewhere.