Wind-stoked wildfire causes death in Wyoming, evacuations

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wildfires pushed by strong winds have forced evacuations of rural homes in northern Wyoming and southern Montana and led to a death in Wyoming. A fire caused by a downed power line near the Wyoming town of Clark burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings. Park County fire officials say a member of a firefighter’s family was killed. In south-central Montana, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office says 35 evacuation notices were issued for an area southwest of the town of Absarokee late Monday. The fire had burned about 4 square miles of land in timber and rough terrain. High wind warnings remained in effect Tuesday in the area.