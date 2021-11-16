Syria reports Israel attack south of Damascus, no casualties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state-run media says Israel has carried out an attack on the country’s south with two missiles targeting an empty house and causing no casualties. The state-run news agency SANA says the missiles came from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and aimed at the building south of the capital Damascus early Wednesday. It says Syria’s defense systems intercepted one of the incoming missiles. The agency says the attack caused no losses. SANA says Wednesday’s raid occurred shortly after midnight. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.