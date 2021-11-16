Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s state election commission says it is prosecuting the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Independent observers found no evidence of substantive irregularities in the polls, The action by the Union Election Commission could potentially result in Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place within two years of its takeover.