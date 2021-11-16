Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist motive in a knife attack on a train earlier this month that left four people wounded. Prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday that Islamic State group propaganda videos had been found on the suspect and that material on the 27-year-old’s Facebook account also points in that direction. The attack took place on an IntercityExpress high-speed train traveling from Passau, on the Austrian border, to Hamburg on Nov. 6. Authorities have said previously that the man attacked his victims apparently at random and showed signs of mental illness, but that there was no immediate indication of a terror motive.