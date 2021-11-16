Casualties reported in clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported military clashes on their shared border and blamed each other for starting the conflict. The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan’s military of opening fire on Armenian positions, killing one and and capturing 12 servicemen. The Azerbaijani government, meanwhile, accused Armenia of “large-scale provocation” on the border. Tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations have simmered since a 6-week war last year over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than 6,600 people were killed in the conflict. A Russia-brokered truce allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas which Armenia-backed separatists had controlled for 25 years.