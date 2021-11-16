Bishops urged to listen as they consider Communion document

By PETER SMITH

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Roman Catholic bishops are preparing a teaching document on Communion, which some are linking to debates over whether Catholic politicians like President Joe Biden should receive Communion if they support legal abortion. But first they have heard a caution from Pope Francis’ top representative to the United States. Archbishop Christophe Pierre says “a church that teaches must be firstly a church that listens.” He spoke before the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as it began the first public day of its fall meeting in Baltimore. The bishops began deliberating Tuesday on the Communion document ahead of a Wednesday vote.