Women travelers to sue Qatar over ‘invasive’ body searches

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Sydney lawyer says a group of seven Australia-based women intend to sue Qatar’s government, after the women were forced to undergo gynecological examinations at Doha’s international airport when an abandoned newborn was found in a trash can there last year. The Australian government at the time condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of the women who were subjected to gynecological examinations at Hamad International Airport in October last year after a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney was delayed. The lawyer representing the group of women said on Monday that his seven clients are among 13 women on the flight who were “invasively examined” on the tarmac. The women are aged from their early 30s to late 50s and will likely sue the New South Wales state Supreme Court.