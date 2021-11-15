Spanish gov’t says Cuba must return all press credentials

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s foreign minister says the Cuban government’s decision to revoke the press credentials of journalists working for the Spanish state news agency in Havana is “unacceptable.” The top Spanish diplomat and the news agency are demanding that all the credentials be returned. The Cuban government has given no explanation for its decision to revoke six EFE press credentials last Saturday, two days ahead of planned protest marches in Havana that have generated tension. Authorities later returned two of the credentials. It is not unusual for the Cuban government to limit the movement of journalists, especially when demonstrations are expected.