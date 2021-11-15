Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. Then he had to send the jury out midway through to talk with attorneys about making them clearer. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure _ developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.