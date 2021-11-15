Julius Jones’ mother, supporters seek meeting with governor

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Supporters of death row inmate Julius Jones, including Jones’ mother, are visiting the state Capitol with hopes of meeting with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Madeline Davis-Jones met briefly Monday with several House Democrats before walking to Stitt’s office. An official with the governor’s office said Stitt wasn’t available. Jones is scheduled to be executed Thursday for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones maintains he is innocent and claims he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and co-defendant who testified against Jones. The state’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend Stitt grant clemency to Jones and commute his sentence to life in prison.