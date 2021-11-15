Is burgundy maroon? Gunman’s lawyers argue they’re different

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida high school shooter Nikolas Cruz told a judge that detectives made false statements to obtain search warrants that let them seize evidence from his cellphone and bedroom. The attorneys asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday to bar prosecutors from showing jurors the evidence seized after he murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland in 2018. The judge said she will decide the issue later. Cruz faces trial in January to determine if he will be executed or receive a life sentence without parole. He pleaded guilty last month to murdering 17 people and the attempted murder of 17 others who were wounded.